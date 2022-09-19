Panic as explosion rocks Taraba

Residents were thrown into panic on Sunday following an explosion in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba state.

The incident was said to have occurred in the Jalingo metropolis around 10pm on Sunday.

Locals were said to have scurried for safety in what many described as a bomb explosion.

Usman Abdullahi, police public relations officer (PPRO) in Taraba, confirmed the incident on Monday morning.

The police spokesperson said nobody was hurt in the explosion.

He said the command’s anti-bomb squad was deployed in the area, and that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

“No casualty, nobody sustained injury,” he said.

“It was a blast. Last night, the anti-bomb was there. We are waiting for the result.”

Taraba has recorded more than four explosions this year.

In April, several people were injured following an explosion in the Nukkai area of Jalingo.

Days earlier, six persons were killed and several other persons injured in an explosion that occurred in Iware community in the state.

In addition to the explosions, communities in Taraba have come under attack in recent weeks, with killings and abductions recorded.

On April 11, gunmen attacked a mosque in Maisamari community in Sardauna LGA of Taraba and killed Abdulkadir Sufiyanu, the district head.

Before the attack on the mosque in Maisamari, some residents were kidnapped when gunmen invaded a mosque in Bali Jali village of the state.

Muslim worshippers were breaking their fast when the attack in Bali Jali occurred.

In May, six soldiers were killed in an attack by gunmen on Tati village in Takum LGA of the state.