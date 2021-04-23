Panic as fire guts Delta police headquarters

Men and officers of the Delta State Police Command yesterday ran helter-skelter as fire razed the Operations Department at the police headquarters. The fire caused panic as suspects in the cells at the command headquarters were shouting for help, for fear that they might be burnt to death.

This came a week after the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, barricaded the flashpoints around the headquarters and the popular Okpanam-Asaba Road to prevent possible attack by hoodlums. The blockage of the road had forced motorists and other road users to seek alternative routes to their homes, schools and offices, even as gridlock has become inevitable on the ever-busy road.

It also occurred a few days after suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly killed some security personnel and attempted to set the police headquarters in Owerri ablaze. It also came on the heels of attacks on after the Police Command Headquarters in Awka in Anambra State. Ali suspected that since Imo and Anambra command headquarters were attacked, Delta State Command may possibly be the next target by the hoodlums. Men of the state Fire Service were immediately drafted to the scene yesterday. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said in Asaba yesterday that it was caused by an electrical fault.

