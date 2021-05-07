Panic as gunmen abduct Abia varsity students

An unspecified number of students of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, were yesterday abducted by a gang of hoodlums along the Uturu-Okigwe road. As at press time, no contact had been made with either the students or their abductors. This was even as the Abia State government vowed to work with its Imo State counterpart to secure their release. In a release issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu and made available to the press, the state government said it was currently monitoring the incident with a view to determining what led to the abduction and how to release them unhurt.

The release said the incident “happened in Okigwe, Imo State, and that an unspecified number of students of the university had been abducted.” It added that; “Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini-van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm and 8pm when they ran into the armed gang, who marched them into a nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travelers.

Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others were still being held at a yet to be identified location. “We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others. “Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.

