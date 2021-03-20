News

Panic as gunmen kill two Prison officials in Anambra

Barely 24 hours after four police men and two men of the Nigerian Navy were killed by gunmen on Thursday, two prison officials were yesterday killed by gunmen in Ekwulobia Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and took away their arms.

This is coming as panic grips residents of Ihiala, Nnewi South and Orumba South local government areas over rumours of a likely attack by the gunmen who have been known to be operating at border towns in the state where police stations are located on the outskirts of the towns. Between Ozubulu and Ukpor towns then to Ihiala town most police check points were empty with no officers and men of the command sighted, with most of the police men said to have removed their official uniform for civilian dresses for fear of possible attacks.

Community markets in those areas now operate minimally due to the fear of the gunmen storming the area. Though as at the time of this report it is not clear if prison inmates they were conveying were released by the gunmen as an eye witness said that while the shooting was going on, the inmates and some of the officials fled for their lives. Commenting on the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police swiftly stormed the scene of the incident and chased the ‘‘hoodlums’’ away.

He said: “On getting the signal, officers and men swiftly stormed the scene and chased the hoodlums away.” Reacting to the killing of the officers of the Nigerian Correction Centre (NCC), the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Francis Ekechukwu, said they were devastated by the incident, adding that investigations have commenced to unravel what led to the killing. “This thing has been happening for long now and we thought that we are not the target. But we have commenced investigation on the incident and will issue a statement on that,” he said.

