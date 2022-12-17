News

Panic, as ‘killer herdsmen’ write Ogun communities on impending attack

Residents of Asa, Agbon, Ibeku and Oja-Odan communities of Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, have been thrown into panic over an impending attack by suspected “killer” herdsmen.
New Telegraph learnt that, the unknown herdsmen had written residents of the communities threatening to invade their communities in reprisal attacks.
Residents of Yewa area of the state and herdsmen had been engaged in bloody clashes for several years which have left more than a dozen persons dead, several others injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed.
In the letter, a copy of which was sighted by our correspondent on Saturday, the unknown herdsmen informed the  residents of their intention of attacking the communities.
Copies of the letter, which was reportedly written on Saturday, was pasted on the walls in some strategic places within the communities.
The herdsmen, in the letter written in English and Hausa languages, accused the residents of forcefully taking over their property after chasing them away from the communities.

 

