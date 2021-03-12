Panic as robbers invade Oyinlola’s hometown, raid bank

Residents of Okuku in Odo- Otin Local Government Area of Osun State yesterday ran helter-skelter when armed robbers raided a bank in the town. Okuku is the hometown of former military governor of Lagos State and later elected governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The robbers, who invaded the bank about 1pm, shot sporadically. It could not be ascertained whether they stole money. It was, however, learnt that nobody was killed. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the attack.

The PPRO could not confirm the name of the bank. She, however, gave an assurance that efforts were on to arrest the robbers. Opalola said the Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, had led a team of the anti-robbery squad to trail the robbers for possible arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...