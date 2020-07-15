Panic as robbers write bank, Ebonyi community

There is palpable tension at Afikpo in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following a letter reportedly written to the community by armed robbers notifying them of their planned visit to the community.

The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the ancient city. Following this, police, Army and other security agents in the state have mobilised their men to the town to repeal the possible attack by the robbers.

Our correspondent, who visited the area, saw policemen and soldiers with their operational vehicles stationed at strategic locations in the community, including the entry and exit points.

The Chairperson, Caretaker Committee of the local government, Mrs. Amuche Otunta, could not confirm the letter but said “all I know is that there is security threat in my local government”.

She added: “Have you called the DPO? Who did the robbers address the letter to? Hear from the DPO, he is the chief security officer of the local government.

You said a letter was written to the community by robbers, I don’t know the community that received it. “But to that extent, I know there is security threat and I don’t know whether a letter was written by robbers or not.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, did not pick her calls. But a top police officer in Afikpo, who did not want his name in print, said “you saw how we strategised based on the tip-off; they didn’t come again.

We have put our men on the alert in all the beaches – Ozizza beach and Ndibe beach – on the road, everywhere, including junctions.

