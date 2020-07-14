Metro & Crime

Panic as Robbers writes bank, Ebonyi community for  visit

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

There is palpable tension in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government area of Ebonyi State following a letter reportedly written to the community by armed robbers notifying them of their planned visit to the community for their operation.

 

The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the ancient city.

 

Following this, police, army and other security agents in the state have mobilized their men to the town to repeal the possible attack by the robbers.

 

A visit to the area saw policemen and soldiers with their operational vehicles at strategic locations in the community both at the entry and exit points.

 

Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the local government, Mrs. Amuche Otunta could not confirm the letter but said: “All I know is that there is security threat in my local government.”

 

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah did not answer her calls.

