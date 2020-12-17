Panic, gridlock over gas leakage on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No cause for alarm, says NNPC

Fear gripped residents and motorists yesterday as gas leaked from a pipeline at Magboro on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Many motorists abandoned their vehicles and fled to avoid being caught in a fire outbreak, in case of an explosion.

The sound of the leakage, which was heard several kilometres away, forced commuters, residents and pedestrians at Arepo, Ibafo, Chinese and MFM bus stops and other neighbouring communities to scamper for safety.

The incident also led to a gridlock on both sides of the expressway as vehicular movement was halted until normalcy returned to the area. The Director-General (DG), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said his men also responded to the ruptured pipeline. He added that the damage on the pipeline was caused by men of the Julius Berger, who were working on road construction on the ever-busy expressway. Also, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) blamed the incident on Jullius Berger. Farinloye said the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company had mobilised specialists to commence repair works on the breached pipeline. He added: “The gas leakage stopped about two hours ago and the road had been open for commuters.

“However, supplies of LPG into Lagos will commence immediately repairs are concluded on the ruptured pipeline. The Gas Marketing Company is presently considering actions against Julius Berger to serve as deterrent as this incident was the second caused by the construction firm.”

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) had earlier warned motorists to find alternative routes and those trapped in the traffic to keep safe as first responders had arrived in the area. Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday assured members of the public of safety around the scene of the gas pipeline, which ruptured on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The NNPC spokesperson, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said in a statement that the pipeline rupture was caused by a construction company, carrying out excavation work in the area. He added that the gas leakage was promptly contained through the efforts of the NNPC team, officials from the Lagos State government and other stakeholders. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of NNPC, Mr. Faruk Usman, said the impacted section of the pipeline had been isolated and the pipeline depressurized such that it posed no danger to the public. Usman urged members of the public to go about their duties as all safety measures had been put in place to avert any danger. He added that repair works had commenced with a view to restoring gas supply as soon as possible.

