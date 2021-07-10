News

Panic in Anambra PDP over Ozigbo’s candidacy

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

There is panic among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state loyal to the Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu led faction over the Awka Federal High Court order restraining Mr Valentine Ozigbo from parading himself as the candidate of the party in the November gubernatorial election.

Hon Justice Obiora Nwabuike had in suit filed by Sen Ugochukwu Uba in Suit no A/ 230/2021 praying the court to stop Ozigbo from parading himself as the candidate of the party in the state, ordered that Ozigbo should not parade himself as candidate of the party.

Uba further prayed the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting Ozigbo as the candidate of the party. Supporters of Ozigbo and members of the party loyal to Nwobu faction who held their primary election at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Center are already apprehensive over the order, expressing fears that Sen Ugochukwu may likely fly the flag of the party in the state. Confirming this fear, one of the aspirants of the PDP, Dr Godwin Maduka, said that at the moment the party has two candidates, adding that until the final position of the party, he is yet to openly recognize the candidacy of Ozigbo.

“At the moment we have two candidates of the party and they are Sen Ugochukwu Uba whose primary election was held at St Paul’s Primary and Secondly school Awka and another one at the Women Development Center Awka and there is a pending ruling at the court which has not been vacated.

“So that is why all the delegates that were expected to vote at the primary election are not comfortable with this development but I urge all our members and delegates to remain calm until we see the true picture of what is going on in the party.”

When contacted the factional Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu declined to comment on this development, insisting that his comment would be subjudice, adding that party members should wait until the court decides on the way forward. Efforts to speak with Ozigbo proved abortive but one of his supporters who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned said that they have confidence that the Appeal Court would vacate the order. Similarly a Social crusader Comrade Kennedy Iyere expressed fears that the judiciary and INEC may destroy Anambra politics and the election of Ozigbo as governor of Anambra State, contending that it would not be in the best interest of Anambra. He contended that the crisis in the PDP is aimed at destroying the party in Anambra which according to him is being masterminded by enemies of democracy and good governance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NBA takes on AGF over alleged amendment of RPC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

 President of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA, Olumide Akpata, yesterday said the national Bar will meet with the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, over the purported amendment of the Rules of Professional Conduct.   News had emerged over the weekend that the AGF singlehandedly amended sections 9 […]
News

Motivational speaker urges married couples to cope with change

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Notable life coach and motivational speaker, Prince Francis Chilaka has urged on married couples to embrace change, saying “everything is constantly changing and evolving and that includes marriage and how we understand it.”   Chilaka, who is also Executive Director Programmes KUTH Foundation, spoke at the 2020 Homecoming Weekend Retreat of Festac Grammar School Class […]
News

Soldiers arrest another IPOB/ESN commander in Aba  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Army Wednesday said the second-in-command to Ikonso, the neutralised IPOB/ESN terrorist leader, Awurum Eze, has been arrested by security operatives in Aba in Abia State. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. Yerima said the 48-year-old Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica