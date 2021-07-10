Panic in Anambra PDP over Ozigbo’s candidacy

There is panic among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state loyal to the Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu led faction over the Awka Federal High Court order restraining Mr Valentine Ozigbo from parading himself as the candidate of the party in the November gubernatorial election.

Hon Justice Obiora Nwabuike had in suit filed by Sen Ugochukwu Uba in Suit no A/ 230/2021 praying the court to stop Ozigbo from parading himself as the candidate of the party in the state, ordered that Ozigbo should not parade himself as candidate of the party.

Uba further prayed the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting Ozigbo as the candidate of the party. Supporters of Ozigbo and members of the party loyal to Nwobu faction who held their primary election at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Center are already apprehensive over the order, expressing fears that Sen Ugochukwu may likely fly the flag of the party in the state. Confirming this fear, one of the aspirants of the PDP, Dr Godwin Maduka, said that at the moment the party has two candidates, adding that until the final position of the party, he is yet to openly recognize the candidacy of Ozigbo.

“At the moment we have two candidates of the party and they are Sen Ugochukwu Uba whose primary election was held at St Paul’s Primary and Secondly school Awka and another one at the Women Development Center Awka and there is a pending ruling at the court which has not been vacated.

“So that is why all the delegates that were expected to vote at the primary election are not comfortable with this development but I urge all our members and delegates to remain calm until we see the true picture of what is going on in the party.”

When contacted the factional Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu declined to comment on this development, insisting that his comment would be subjudice, adding that party members should wait until the court decides on the way forward. Efforts to speak with Ozigbo proved abortive but one of his supporters who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned said that they have confidence that the Appeal Court would vacate the order. Similarly a Social crusader Comrade Kennedy Iyere expressed fears that the judiciary and INEC may destroy Anambra politics and the election of Ozigbo as governor of Anambra State, contending that it would not be in the best interest of Anambra. He contended that the crisis in the PDP is aimed at destroying the party in Anambra which according to him is being masterminded by enemies of democracy and good governance.

