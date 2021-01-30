News

Panic in Delta schools over COVID-19 outbreak

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

There was pandemonium yesterday over suspected outbreak of the deadly coronavirus at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Model Secondary School, in Asaba, the Delta State capital. Saturday Telegraph learnt that over five students of JSS1, JSS3 and SS1 have respectively contacted the virus.

The development was said to have generated tension among members of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA). Following the sharp increase in the numbers of cases in the state, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa swiftly placed a fresh curfew from 10pm to 4am, with an order to the police to enforce restriction. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, who conveyed the executive order to the residents of the state, warned citizens against non-compliant.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: “With the prevailing circumstance and increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has ordered that curfew be imposed in the state with effect from 28th January, 2021 from 10pm to 4 am and no night club must operate.”

Consequently, the CP has urged citizens of the state to remain law-abiding and voluntarily comply with the orders and reaffirmed the determination of the command to strictly enforce the order.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LASG to workers: Step up dedication to duty

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday charged Civil Servants in Lagos State Public Service to step up dedication to duty and service to Lagos State to actualise Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E agenda.   The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who gave the charge during the Last Day in Office Ceremony organised […]
News Top Stories

Lagos to end jumbo pension for Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Muritala Ayinla

plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors – Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode – and their deputies in the state. Sanwo-Olu disclosed this yesterday while presenting the 2021 Budget to Lagos State House of Assembly. The […]
News

Edo guber: PDP alleges plot by APC, INEC to rig poll

Posted on Author CAJETAN MMUTA

It’s false, says INEC commissioner The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter yesterday alleged a plot to manipulate the September 19 governorship election by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the party’s former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. The PDP said Ize-Iyamu and Oshiomhole were allegedly colluding with an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica