Panic in Delta schools over COVID-19 outbreak

There was pandemonium yesterday over suspected outbreak of the deadly coronavirus at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Model Secondary School, in Asaba, the Delta State capital. Saturday Telegraph learnt that over five students of JSS1, JSS3 and SS1 have respectively contacted the virus.

The development was said to have generated tension among members of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA). Following the sharp increase in the numbers of cases in the state, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa swiftly placed a fresh curfew from 10pm to 4am, with an order to the police to enforce restriction. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, who conveyed the executive order to the residents of the state, warned citizens against non-compliant.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: “With the prevailing circumstance and increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has ordered that curfew be imposed in the state with effect from 28th January, 2021 from 10pm to 4 am and no night club must operate.”

Consequently, the CP has urged citizens of the state to remain law-abiding and voluntarily comply with the orders and reaffirmed the determination of the command to strictly enforce the order.

