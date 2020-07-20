Panic in diplomatic circles as Foreign Minister tests positive

There was apprehension in the diplomatic community in Abuja as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday, tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. Onyeama, who disclosed his status via his official twitter handle, also announced that he had gone on isolation.

“Did my fourth COVID- 19 test yesterday (Saturday) at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately, this time, it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some, loose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,” he tweeted. Onyeama, a member of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has become the first member of President Muhamnadu Buhari’s cabinet to test positive to the dreaded coronavirus after the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, contracted the virus.

Following the development, New Telegraph learnt that all his aides have been directed to undergo COVID-19 tests immediately. But it is not only his aides and family members that might be at the risk of contracting the infection.

As Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama runs a very busy schedule on a daily basis, receiving ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic community.

He also grants audience to top government functionaries who consult him on issues relating to foreign relations and Nigerians in diaspora.

In the last two weeks, he held several meetings during which he met with a number of persons. A peep into his diary of engagements showed that on July 3, he also received H.E. Mr. Alexey Shebarshin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Nigeria.

The previous day, Onyeama received a delegation from the Nigerian National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons led by the Federal Commissioner, Senator Basheer Mohammed, just as he participated in the fifth virtual Federal Executive Council (vFEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari in Abuja.

On July 6, he received a farewell visit from H.E. Zhou Pingjian, the outgoing Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria. On July 7, Onyeama was a guest at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum where he addressed correspondents of the news organisation on various issues concerning Nigeria’s foreign policy and relationships with other countries.

On July 13, Onyeama received H.E. Hocine Latli, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Nigeria and they both discussed bilateral and multilateral issues. On July 14, Onyeama received the outgoing High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Nigeria, Maj-Gen. Wagar Ahmed Kingravi, in his office.

On the same day, the minister had received the Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Oyo State on Diaspora, Mrs. Bola Sarumi Aliyu, who visited him to thank him for his support in the fight against human trafficking.

He also received Ambassador Jamal Mohamed Barrow, Envoy of the Federal Republic of Somalia who visited him to discuss bilateral issues the same day.

On July 15, Onyeama also played host to Senator Aliyu Wamakko and Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office. On July 16, he participated in the seventh virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

While the risk of contracting the infection is minimised in virtual meetings depending on the venue where one joined the meeting, physical meetings hold very high risks. President Muhammadu Buhari has prayed for quick recovery of Onyeama. Buhari made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

The president described the minister as a strong pillar of his administration. He commended him for working tirelessly to stem the spread of Coronavirus in the country as a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Buhari also lauded Onyeama for ensuring the safety of Nigerians abroad. “The country is eternally grateful to Geoffrey Onyeama for his diligence in attracting international support for Nigeria to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic, and boost the economy. “I wish him speedy recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, yesterday, said a total of 54,570 samples have been tested for COVID-19 pandemic in the state as at July 18. Abayomi, who made the disclosure on his Twitter account, said that of the 54,570 samples, 13,346 returned positive.

He said that 759 COVID- 19 tests were conducted in the state on July 18, out of which 115 new cases were confirmed.

According to him, 2,069 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID-19 Care Centres following full recovery.

He said: “8,781 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID- 19 Lagos Response Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.”

The commissioner said that 164 of the cases were currently under isolation in public and private care centres. He, however, noted that 2,141 active cases in communities have yet to turn up for admission in COVID- 19 Lagos Care centres.

“One additional #COVID- 19 related death was recorded, bringing the total #COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 191,” he said.

Abayomi said taking responsibility was easy, adding that it was the most effective strategy to stop the community transmission of the virus. As at yesterday evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) put the COVID-19 cases in the country at 35,107.

So far, more than 200,000 tests have been conducted across the country.

According to NCDC, Nigeria now has 14,938 recovered cases of COVID-19 with the death toll still at 778.

