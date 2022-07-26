News Top Stories

Panic in FCT as terrorists ambush, injure Guards Brigade soldiers

Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

Fears of imminent attacks by Boko Haram terrorists have enveloped the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, following an ambush attack on solders on patrol in the Bwari general area. Highly placed military  sources told New Telegraph that three of the special forces were injured during the ambush.

 

However, the military successfully repelled the attack. Investigations revealed that the military operation followed actionable intelligence of planned attack on the Nigerian Law School Campus in Bwari.

This came as the Ministry of Education was said to have directed the immediate closure of government colleges in the FCT to protec  staff and students. About three weeks ago, the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre was attacked by terrorists, culminating in the release of hundreds of inmates, many of whom were terrorists.

As of the time of filing this report, the evacuation of students from Federal Government College, Kwali, as well as Federal Government Girls’ College, Bwari, by parents/guardians was on.

One of the sources said: “I can confirm to you that at least three soldiers of the 7 Guards Battalion on patrol operation in Bwari were injured during an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Friday. “Don’t forget that the Guards Brigade is responsible for the safety of the FCT and its environs, including, and more importantly, the seat of power.

“And so, when they received actionable Intels (intelligence) of a possible attack on the Law School, they activated surveillance and other defensive operational platforms.”

The wounded-in -action (WiA) soldiers are said to be receiving treatment in a  medical facility in Abuja. A SitRep (Situation Report), which this newspaper could not independently confirm, said the troops were on routine operation along the Kubwa – Bwari Expresswaywhen they were ambushed.

 

The report further indicated the hibernation of terrorists within, preparatory to the execution of their evil plans. The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, confirmed the attack. He, however, said the breach was successfully repelled by the gallant troops.

He said: “They were attacked and the attack was successfully repelled. We have a few wounded in action taken to the hospital and receiving treatment. “At the moment our troops are still combing the general area to get rid of the criminals that have been threatening the general area.

 

It is advised that residents go about their lawful business and keep cooperating with us by giving us timely information to enable us win the fight against the criminals.”

 

