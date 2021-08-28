Panic in Lagos communities over pipeline vandalism

There was panic yesterday in some parts of Lagos metropolis following petroleum oil spillage at Igando road axis as a result of the activities of suspected vandals. Saturday Telegraph gathered that for almost an hour a very large volume of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit, was seen gushing out of the NNPC pipeline at the Omoboriowo Street, Igando while residents were apprehensive over fear of possible explosion.

Confirming the incident, the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said investigation by the agency revealed that the spillage was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of Friday. Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, made an appeal to Ikotun market population not to open the market for operations as there are restrictions of movements around Ikotun, Igando and other sensitive areas where the spilled content of vandalised pipeline. According the NEMA spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, the repairs works had been carried out on the vandalized pipeline but the content had spread far to other areas through drainages.

