Panic in Owerri as schools, businesses shut down over mystery letter

Several months after the city of Owerri, the Imo State capital stopped the Monday sit-at-home routine, the city has once again been plunged into fear and uncertainty following a mysterious letter in circulation ordering people to sit-at-home on Mondays or face the wrath of the ‘unknown gunmen’.

It is believed that the letter took traction from the recent attacks by yet-to-be identified gunmen on the Umuguma Police Division in Owerri West, the attack and razing of the country home of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Prof. George Obiozor in Awo-Omamma in Oru East LGA and the attack on Abba Vigilance operatives, in Nwangele LGA, all in Imo state in the last 72 hours.

Consequently, Owerri residents woke up to a nearly deserted city centre, with most schools shut down, while others were at the gates of their schools sending students back home because of what they consider a potent threat to security.

The panic in the city is palpable, but regrettably the police and other security agencies have allowed the hoodlums to dominate the narrative and inflict fear on the city.

The Police even deepened the tension by also shutting down one lane of the Okigwe road, an action that has become a popular indication of fear or security threat, by the Police command.

The popular markets in the city were all scanty while most filling stations, were closed with those opened selling from few pumps and keeping their gates partially open.

It is generally believed that by afternoon or dusk, the tension will ease out, but it is a matter of serious concern to residents of the state as many have shown their worry that the authorities seem helpless in the face of the circulating letter which also threatened to shut down schools and deal with proprietors which recite the National Anthem.

The poorly written letter which was signed by one Commander ‘One-man Squad’, for the unknown gunmen stressed that every Monday or any other day of Court appearance for Nnamdi Kanu, the sit-at-home order must be obeyed.

He warned that, “any group of persons violating the sit-at-home order will be severely dealt with, no matter who he or she may be.” As at the time of filing this report, the Police authorities in the state were yet to respond to the threat letter or issue any kind of formal statement to douse tension in the state capital. Reacting to the letter, a mother and business owner said, “This letter shows that we are dealing with simple criminals and the police and other security agencies need to rise to the occasion and deal with this nuisance. Imagine threatening schools and threatening school children. “This is an all time low and whoever could conceive this type of letter should be treated like the lowest kind of animal. I’m beginning to believe that the security agencies are fast becoming the weak link in the fight against insecurity in Imo State.” Meanwhile, the Imo State government has assured indigenes and residents of adequate security.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, Government warned that it has not authorised any public holiday as workers who abstain from duty shall be sanctioned accordingly.

The statement read in part: “This is to inform all indigenes and residents of Imo State that government has not authorised any public holiday or sit-at-home across the state, either today, Monday, March 21,2022 or any other working day.

“Consequently, everyone is advised to go about his or her normal duties. Civil servants are particularly advised to ensure that they are in their offices discharging their responsibilities. Those who abstain from duty without authorisation will be sanctioned accordingly.”

