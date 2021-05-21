Metro & Crime

Panic in Umuahia as suspected armed robbers kill policeman

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

Police formations in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, including the Central Police Station, CPS, and the state command headquarters, Friday reinforced the barricade protection to the facilities following an armed robbery attack in which a policeman was killed.
Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers Friday afternoon reportedly killed a police officer, robbed a foreigner believed to be connected with the RS Lottery outlet around Mission Hill in Umuahia of an undisclosed amount.
The robbers were said to have been shooting sporadically at the central business area of the city, popularly called Isi Gate. The incident sent panic as passersby, businesses, transporters and offices scampered in different directions for safety. The attack forced offices and businesses at Isi Gate, Cooperative and Okpara Square to close before the normal time to end the day’s business.
The panic was heightened by the already tensed security situation in the state in which police personnel and stations have come under attacks.
Also shops on Bende Road, where key police facilities are located, quickly shut for business and in moments the road was deserted
The robbers reportedly trailed their target, a man who was said to be fair skinned, to the scene of attack.
Men of the Nigerian Police were later seen in the vicinity and around Bank Road monitoring suspected movement.

