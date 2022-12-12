Panic over fire incident at Defence Headquarters

There was panic Monday at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, over a fire incident that occurred at the complex.

An officer, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said: “The fire actually caused panic, but was successfully put out.

The Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, confirmed the incident in a terse statement.

According to him: “A minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja this afternoon December 12, 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment.

“However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...