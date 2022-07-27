Metro & Crime

Panicas police foil ‘suspected’ bomb attack in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja Comment(0)

The Kogi State Police Command said they have foiled a suspected bomb attack in the state, following the successful detonation of an object at the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The detonation of the yet-tobe- ascertained object caused an explosion which scared many people around the area.

A loud explosion was heard on the premises of the Ministry which also hosts the office of the Secretary to the Kogi State government; the Ministry of Women Affairs and sits directly opposite the newly constructed event centre named after Presi-worshipdent Muhammadu Buhari. The office premises is the next street to Lugard Street housing the Kogi State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka who confirmed the explosion said, “We were informed of a package that looked like a bomb, left on the premises and I immediately deployed the bomb disposal unit there to assess the object.

 

“The object was immediately blown up. The explosion you heard was the handwork of our bomb disposing unit brought about by their efforts to blow up the object.” Egbuka said the investigation has commenced ascertaining what the object was

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Scores killed as bandits hit Katsina again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More than 40 residents of Katsina have been killed in a fresh attacks by suspected bandits. A security source told online newspaper, TheCable that the attackers struck at Kadisau village in Faskari local government area of Katsina on Tuesday evening. The source said after storming Kadisau, they went from house to house, killing anyone in […]
Metro & Crime

Report: RRS Commander, Disu, removed as major shake-up hits Lagos security structure

Posted on Author Reporter

  In what appears to be a major shake-up in the Lagos security arrangement, Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS), Olatunji Disu has been removed. According to an online news portal, Thepledge, Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police was removed on Wednesday and directed to report to the Operations Department of the Force Headquarters […]
Metro & Crime

Aiye cult leader arrested for killing rival Eiye member

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…as police foil robbery operations A 24-year-old man, Segun Ezekiel, the leader of Aiye confraternity group, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing the leader of a rival Eiye cult group, one Taye Gbalagbala, in Bariga area of Lagos State.   It was learnt that the suspect is alleged to be a notorious cult […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica