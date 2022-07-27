Panicas police foil ‘suspected’ bomb attack in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command said they have foiled a suspected bomb attack in the state, following the successful detonation of an object at the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The detonation of the yet-tobe- ascertained object caused an explosion which scared many people around the area.

A loud explosion was heard on the premises of the Ministry which also hosts the office of the Secretary to the Kogi State government; the Ministry of Women Affairs and sits directly opposite the newly constructed event centre named after Presi-worshipdent Muhammadu Buhari. The office premises is the next street to Lugard Street housing the Kogi State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka who confirmed the explosion said, “We were informed of a package that looked like a bomb, left on the premises and I immediately deployed the bomb disposal unit there to assess the object.

“The object was immediately blown up. The explosion you heard was the handwork of our bomb disposing unit brought about by their efforts to blow up the object.” Egbuka said the investigation has commenced ascertaining what the object was

