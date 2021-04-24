*Says APC’s silence conspiratorial

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the attack on the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu by the house leadership for demanding the resignation or sack of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami exposes those individuals sympathetic to terrorism.

The party also expressed worry that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not made any statement since the Pantami saga started, and said such silence is conspiratorial.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Elumelu’s motion reflects the position of majority of Nigerians on the issue.

The party accused the house leadership of attempt to create a parliamentary cover for the minister, despite his exposition as an apologist of terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

According to the party: “Resort to personal attacks on the minority leader and the spokesman of the minority caucus, Hon. Francis Agbo, further exposes a huge conspiracy by certain individuals working in tandem with terrorism apologists to frustrate genuine efforts to curb acts of terrorism in our country.

“Our party alerts Nigerians of a scheme by the APC leadership in the House of Representatives to create unnecessary controversies, ostensibly with a view to divert public attention from the pertinent issues at hand and by so doing, provide official cover for a confessed terrorism apologist in the Federal Executive Council.”

