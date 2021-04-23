News

Pantami: Buhari’s action insensitive – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as insensitive, the presidency’s statement exonerating Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, of allegation of supporting terrorism.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of providing cover to the minister.
The party said that this further confirmed the public and international apprehensions that the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly patronising acts of terrorism in the country.
“Nigerians were traumatised that the presidency could mount a hopeless defence and justification for the actions of the minister who had already confessed to supporting terrorist groups like al-Qaida and Taliban.
“It is instructive to note that this anti-people stance has heightened public anxiety that the Buhari presidency is a haven for traitors who are providing support to acts of terrorist activities in our nation.
“Our party holds that this has further exposed why the Buhari presidency has failed to decisively confront terrorism as well as why terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and insurgents are emboldened to ravage our nation and massacre our compatriots.
“It is inexcusable that the Buhari presidency is showing grave insensitivity to the fact that thousands of Nigerians have been massacred, maimed and horrified; that hundreds of communities have been devastated and that our nation has been under siege because of the actions and public comments by individuals like Isa Pantami.
“Our party notes that if indeed, the Buhari presidency has not found itself entangled, the least it ought to have done in the face of allegations against Pantami was to reassure Nigerians by first relieving Isa Pantami of his office and hand him over to the appropriate agency for deradicalisation,” PDP stated.
It noted that the minister had initially denied his support to terrorist groups but only admitted after he was overwhelmed by evidence; “thus rubbishing the lame claims by the Buhari presidency that the minister had turned a new leaf 20 years ago.”
According to PDP, Isa Pantami belongs to the deradicalisation center and not in the Federal Executive Council where he been accused of compromising the national security.

