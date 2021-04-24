News Top Stories

Pantami: Call for resignation after thought, belated, says Akintola

Posted on Author Isioma Madike Comment(0)

No; he should honourably resign and tender unreserved apology –Ogedengbe

The Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, has accused critics of the embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Planning, Dr. Isa Pantami, of nursing an afterthought and dissipating energy on a belated issue. But, the founder and head of Evangelical Ministries (Wisdom Chapel), Bishop Stephen Ogedengbe, disagrees sharply when he stated that Pantami is out of point to say he was young when he raised the issues at stake, saying the honourable thing to do now is for him to resign and apologise to Nigerians.

Akintola said the call for the resignation of Pantami over remarks made as a teenager and long before he became a minister is quite worrisome. The question we are asking, the Islamic professor said, is “Why now? Why were those radical remarks not mentioned before now? “This man is not new in government.

He headed a federal agency for four good years and he has been a minister for another two years. “Where were those critics when he was appointed as Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) six years ago? “Where were they when his status was upgraded and he became a minister? “Both appointments require screening by the Senate. This means he has been screened twice. Anyone who had anything on him at that time could have blown the whistle but nobody did. “He was screened and cleared after satisfying all righteousness.” Akintola added: “Another important thing to note is that none of the nouveau critics, who are yelling today, has mentioned any official misdemeanour committed by Dr. Pantami while in office as DG of NITDA or since he started serving as minister.

“The call for his resignation is therefore an afterthought. It is belated and it should be ignored by patriotic Nigerians. “It is our contention that the brilliant initiative of NIN, which is capable of exposing rogues and criminals, is behind the attacks on him and calls for his resignation. “They saw the NIN as a threat to their nefarious activities.

“That is why out of the blues we started hearing that he had expressed radical views as a teenager and in his undergraduate days. “It is sheer afterthought. This is balderdash.” Meanwhile, Bishop Ogedengbe said: “I will simply advise him to honourably resign his appointment and tender unreserved apology to our Great Country, Nigeria.

“Also, the government of President Buhari should quickly rescue itselves from this terrible situation that can worsen our current security issues across the nation. “Our land needs serious divine intervention from all our religious leaders, both Christians and Muslims alike, to save our dear Nation from imminent war that is roaring through our communities and Nations at large,” the bishop added.

Our Reporters

News

YWA to S’West govs: Don’t negotiate with herdsmen

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), an emancipation body agitating for welfare of the Yoruba race worldwide yesterday kicked against any form of negotiation by the South-West Governors with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, saying that Yoruba people had had enough of the Fulani killings.   The group spoke through its Secretary- General, […]
News

Ikpeazu lauds FG’s public works programme, tasks beneficiaries on improved livelihood

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has enjoined beneficiaries of the 774,000 Federal Government extended Special Public Works programme in the state to utilize the opportunity to improve their livelihood. In his speech, during inauguration in Umuahia, Ikpeazu represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem said his administration was always mindful of […]
Editorial Top Stories

Eagles, Rohr and the AFCON 2022 ticket

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the recent FIFA window, Nigeria played a back-toback game with Sierra Leone but surprisingly, the Super Eagles picked just two of the six points at stake, same as the Leone Stars. And so the six points recorded in two opening games last year in the African Nations Cup qualifiers have been bungled. We recall […]

