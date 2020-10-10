Pantami: Data protection generates over N2bn revenue

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said that Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) has generated over N2 billion through the implementation of Nigeria Data Protection Regulation. Pantami disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the formal launching of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) Performance Report.

He also explained that NDPR had helped in creating about 2,686 jobs through opening up massive opportunities for young Nigerians to be recruited as Data Protection Officers, Data Protection Compliance Organisations and compliance officers.

“I am proud to see that we have through the NDPR added 2,686 job roles, thereby creating massive opportunities for young Nigerians to be recruited as Data Protection Officers, Data Protection Compliance Organisations, and Compliance officers among others.

“The DPCOs have also earned over N2 billion in the first year of implementation. This is the intent of our digital economy policyempowering Nigerians in a way that ensures global competitiveness”, Pantami noted.

He added that Nigeria has finally joined other countries in creating a dynamic regulatory environment that will foster the development of a digital economy in the country. Also speaking, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) , Kashifu Abdullahi, noted that though the agency encountered challenges on the way to implementing the data regulation, it would remain resolute in adding value to the digital economy sector of the country. Abdullahi used the occasion to call on all stakeholders to support the Data Protection Bill that would soon be submitted to the National Assembly.

