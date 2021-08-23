Pantami: FG ready to unbundle NIPOST

Ndubuisi Ugah

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said all assets of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) scattered all over the country would be fully utilised to maximise revenue generation for the emerging business enterprises.

The ministry, which said it was 90 per cent ready to unbundle the NIPOST, said the agency’s more than 2,000 property nationwide would be deployed to money spinning ventures. Pantami stated in its special interview programme, NAN Forum, that property and development, logistics, courier and a micro finance company were among the forthcoming ventures.

The minister had on Au-gust 3, hinted that the FG would soon unveil policies to unbundle NIPOST into property and development, logistics, courier and a micro finance company. Pantami said NIPOST had over 2,300 property scattered across the country with most of them decapitated and underutilised.

He said: “NIPOST has over 2,300 properties in this country and you will discover it has property in some selected areas that are highly prestigious in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano and all of them are decapitated.”

