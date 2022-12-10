News

Pantami harps on need for African countries to embrace innovation to drive economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Professor Ali Isa Pantami, has stressed that for Africa to prosper economically, the region must play active role in digital innovation. The Minister spoke before the commissioning of African Centre of Excellence, at the Centre’s First Annual Lecture, titled: ‘’Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development’, held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Osun State. He stated that Nigeria, being the largest economy in Africa, must lead the paradigm shift from natural resources based economy to a knowledge driven economy.

He said: “Africa must be an active player in the fourth industrial revolution. There is no time for us to continue to follow other developed countries we must do the linkage between research and innovation, we must admit that the success rate is very high. “Don’t anticipate that any outcome will lead to innovation and innovation will lead to sustainable development. “We must mentor our students, our young innovators on how to accommodate creativity. “It must always be at the back of your mind while mentoring or conducting research to achieve sustainable development that the success rate is fairly insignificant.

“Secondly, you should not allow fear to make you believe that failure is the opposite of success. But rather failure is the strongest foundation for success. In his remark, the Director of the Centre, Professor Ganiyu Aderounmu, disclosed that the Africa Centre of Excellence: Obafemi Awolowo University ICT-Driven Knowledge Park (OAK-Park) was established to facilitate the convergence of technological advances in various disciplines, and enhance the development, transfer and commercialization of technology and research outputs.

 

Our Reporters

