Pantami: House leadership tackles opposition members, says Elumelu wrong

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The leadership of the House of Representatives has flayed the minority in the chamber saying it will not withdraw its stance on the improper presentation of a motion by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu seeking for resignation of Communications and Digital Economy Minister, Isa Pantami.
In a statement released by the House spokesman, Hon Benjamin Kalu, the leadership said: “Our attention has been drawn to the press release by one Hon Francis Agbo, who claimed to be the spokesman of the minority caucus, alleging that the Speaker was wrong in not allowing the debate on the issue raised by the minority leader.
“My office will not join personal issues with him or go to the content of the yet to be presented lead debate but will not fail to insist, as follows;
“That the press release in reference, was not directed at the Minority Leader or to disparage his person in any form, truth be said, raising such issues on behalf of Nigerians defines the value of our representation and we commend him. However, there are rules for such a presentation that must be followed in line with parliamentary practice.”
He maintained that: “The House acknowledges the severity of the issue and its nature as a matter of public concern. As always, the House stands ready to give audience to Rep. Ndudi Elumelu or any other member of the House on this issue, provided that such audience is sought through the proper channels and brought under the relevant rules of the House.
“That there are only two motions recognised by the House rules; Motion on Matters of Urgent Public Importance and Motion on Notice, the Minority Leader could have come under either of these but he erroneously chose to come by way of privileges.”

