Pantami in Egypt, visits Post in Smart Village

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Issa Ali Pantami recently visited Egypt where he was recieved by Sherif Farouk, Chairperson of Egypt Post, at the authority’s headquarters in the Smart Village.
During the meeting, Farouk reviewed Egypt Post’s most important developments, and outlined the new services currently provided by the entity.
He also accompanied Pantami and his delegation on a tour inside the Egypt Post’s headquarters, during which he visited the Post Museum, located in the Smart Village, which includes many archaeological pieces documenting the history of post systems throughout the ages.
Farouk noted the distinguished relations between Egypt and Nigeria, especially in the field of postal services. He said that Egypt Post is keen on widening the horizons of cooperation with all countries, in order to allow the development of postal services and provide new services to customers.
For his part, Pantami praised the developments undertaken by Egypt Post during the current period, and expressed his admiration for the archaeological collections he saw in the Post Museum. He added that the coming period will witness more bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
*Courtesy: dailynewsegypt.com

