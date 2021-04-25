Business

Pantami inaugurates emergency centre in Ogun, Enugu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Emergency Communication Centres (NCC) established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in both Ogun and Enugu states have been commissioned by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

 

The two NCC projects were part of the seven projects inaugurated by the Minister during the virtual commissioning of the batch nine of digital economy projects for a Digital Nigeria which took place at the Communications & Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja at the weekend.

 

The ECCs are deliberate projects embarked upon by the Commission pursuant to its mandates, enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, to dedicate a national emergency number and to ensure the protection of lives and property of Nigerians

 

To date, 19 states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have benefited from functional ECC projects, the implementation of which has received greater momentum under the Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, as the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the Commission. By simply dialing a dedicated toll-free Emergency Number, 112, citizens can easily receive timely succor in times of emergency from appropriate emergency response agencies (ERAs) such as the Police, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Fire Service, Ambulance Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and so on. Other digital economy projects commissioned by the Minister include the Community ICT Centre, Dutse, Jigawa State; Information Technology Hub at Abubakar Tafawa Belewa University, Bauchi; and Digital Economy Centres (DEC) in Imo State Polytechnic; Garki Secondary School, Abuja and Ojodu Grammar School, Ojodu, Lagos State.

 

These five projects were executed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Speaking during the commissioning, Pantami, who commended the agencies under his Ministry for joining hands in collectively advancing the course of digital economy which he is spearheading, stated that the projects are in line with the tripartite agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

The agenda, according to the Minister, focuses on the tripod of economic development, curbing corruption and improving security of the country.

 

“It is the goal of the Federal Government to leverage ICT to address developmental issues in our country and that is what we have been doing in the Ministry by facilitating development of Nigeria’s digital economy targets through a number of policy and regulatory initiatives, Pantami said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS: NITDA outlines preventive measures against hacking

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s ICT regulator, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has released tips on the preventive to be taken by website owners, especially, government agencies, against hackers.   This came on the heels of an onslaught declared against Nigerian government websites by the global hacker group, Anonymous, in solidarity with the Nigerian youths’ EndSars protest.   […]
Business

ICAN elects Adewuyi as president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

M rs. Onome Joy Adewuyi has emerged new President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria [ICAN].     Adewuyi graduated with a BSc degree (Second Class Honours Upper Division) in Accounting from the University of Benin in 1982 and MSc in Banking & Finance from the University of Lagos in 1993.   She is an […]
Business

SEC warns on proliferation of fake online platforms

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the investing public on the proliferation of unregistered online investment and trading platforms claiming to be facilitating access to trading in securities listed in foreign markets. This was contained in a circular to capital market operators issued by the management of the Commission in Abuja, Thursday. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica