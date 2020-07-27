News

Pantami inaugurates NCC’s Communication Centre, other projects

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has commissioned the Kaduna Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) built by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) alongside five Information Technology projects by other agencies under the Ministry.

 

The NCC’s ECC project, which had made it possible for Kaduna residents and environs to dial 112 Emergency Number to get help during emergencies from appropriate emergency response agencies, was aimed at supporting the Federal Government’s agenda of enhancing security of lives and property in the country. NCC had built ECC in each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

 

Nineteen of the ECC had been activated while effort ongoing to extend it to other states. Also, the Minister commissioned the Tertiary Institution Knowledge Centre (TIKC) in Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of NCC.

 

Three other projects by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) are IT Community Centre in Katsina and IT Hub each in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Main Campus, Kaduna and the University of Lagos were also commissioned.

 

The sixth project commissioned was the opening of Nigeria Communication Satellite’s (NIGCOMSAT) Northwest Regional Office in Kaduna.

 

Speaking during virtual commissioning of the projects, which took place at the NCC’s Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora District, Pantami said the projects were all connected to the country’s digital economy drive, as contained in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) unveiled by the President in November last year.

 

He said: “These projects are connected to some of the pillars of the NDEPS, especially with respect to developmental regulation, digital literacy and skills, solid infrastructure, among others,” urging Nigerians, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the projects to take advantage of the opportunities.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Arotile: Afenifere demands coroner inquest into young pilot’s death

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has demanded a coroner inquest into the death of 24-year-old Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile. The 24-year-old flying officer died on 14th July, 2020 in a road accident at NAF base Kaduna after sustaining head injuries. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, […]
News Top Stories

APC begins aggrieved members’ reconciliation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is embarking on immediate reconciliatory processes among aggrieved members of the party at all levels.   Chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, also said that Nigerians still believe in the ruling party for a prosperous future.   Buni, who […]
News

Reps strip president of powers to order assets forfeiture

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to strip the president of the powers to order for forfeiture of assets of accused persons. It consequently sought to grant discretionary powers to the Judge of a High Court, to order forfeiture of assets of affected persons. The bill, which was passed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: