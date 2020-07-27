Pantami inaugurates NCC’s Communication Centre, other projects

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has commissioned the Kaduna Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) built by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) alongside five Information Technology projects by other agencies under the Ministry.

The NCC’s ECC project, which had made it possible for Kaduna residents and environs to dial 112 Emergency Number to get help during emergencies from appropriate emergency response agencies, was aimed at supporting the Federal Government’s agenda of enhancing security of lives and property in the country. NCC had built ECC in each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Nineteen of the ECC had been activated while effort ongoing to extend it to other states. Also, the Minister commissioned the Tertiary Institution Knowledge Centre (TIKC) in Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of NCC.

Three other projects by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) are IT Community Centre in Katsina and IT Hub each in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Main Campus, Kaduna and the University of Lagos were also commissioned.

The sixth project commissioned was the opening of Nigeria Communication Satellite’s (NIGCOMSAT) Northwest Regional Office in Kaduna.

Speaking during virtual commissioning of the projects, which took place at the NCC’s Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora District, Pantami said the projects were all connected to the country’s digital economy drive, as contained in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) unveiled by the President in November last year.

He said: “These projects are connected to some of the pillars of the NDEPS, especially with respect to developmental regulation, digital literacy and skills, solid infrastructure, among others,” urging Nigerians, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the projects to take advantage of the opportunities.”

