Pantami: Minority Reps insist minister must resign

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has insisted that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami is a security threat to the nation and should resign or be sacked by the president.

Spokesperson for the minority caucus, Hon. Francis Attah Agbo in a statement on Friday also took a swipe at the House spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu for saying the motion sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu seeking the minister’s resignation was not properly presented.

“As a caucus, we stand behind the Minority Leader in insisting that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, should resign or be removed by President Muhammadu Buhari, as his continued stay in office poses great threat to our national security, he stated.”

Maintained that: “Insecurity is blind to creed and party colourations and this underscores why the caucus will resist any attempt by anyone to politicize a clear existential threat to our motherland!”

According to Agbo: “The attention of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has been drawn to a statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affair’s spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, which clearly exposed a sinister intention to misrepresent the rules of the House, mislead the undiscerning public and frustrate genuine effort in the fight against terrorism in our country.

“We find it shocking that instead of standing with Nigerians at this critical moment, Hon. Kalu chose to engage in personal attack on the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, for pointing to the dangers of retaining in office, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, after reports of the minister’s support for terrorists came to the fore.

“This is especially after the minister himself admitted to the facts of his sympathy for violent, extremist and terrorist groups, including, the al-Qaida and Taliban”

