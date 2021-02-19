Pantami, Musa, others bag Nigerian Muslim News Award

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ibrahim Isa Pantami has emerged as winner of the ‘2020 Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year’ Award, organised by Muslim News, Nigeria’s most authoritative Islamic newspaper.

The Minister — who hails from Pantami LGA of Gombe State, was announced the winner of the prestigious award for combining two great features-leading the “digitization of the Nigerian economy” and “providing the right religious education for his teeming followers across the globe”.

His emergence as the Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year 2020 was formally announced via a press statement on Thursday, February 18 by the newspaper’s Publisher, who is also behind the #MNAwards2020, Mr. Rasheed Abubakar. Pantami, a PhD scholar in Computing & Information Systems from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK succeeds the Borno State Governor, Prof. Umara Babagana Zulum, who won the coveted award in 2019, while His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Saad III emerged the winner of the maiden edition in 2018.

In the press statement, Mr Abubakar said having keenly followed Sheikh Pantami’s activities alongside some top Nigerian Muslims in different fields of endeavours, in the last one year, Pantami’s quest for entrenching the digital economy policy for national development as a Minister and understanding of pristine Islamic knowledge as a Muslim scholar are among the two critical factors in selecting awardees for the Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year Award. Pantami first became the cynosure of all eyes when in 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), one of the agencies under the then Federal Ministry of Communications.

The renowned Islamic scholar changed the face of global technological space, making headlines for his innovative ideas. His impactful, effective and robust engagement, and exemplary leadership skills at NITDA made the president elevate him to the position of honourable minister, with added responsibilities. Dr.Pantami was sworn-in as a Minister of the Federal Republic on August 21, 2019, for the first time alongside 42 others and barely a month in office, there was re-designation of the ministry to include digital economy. According to him, the re-designation was done to position Nigeria for the gains of digital economy as communications captured just the channels.

Hence, the term became inadequate in describing the essence of the new vision that embraces the content, as well as the utilization of both channel and content to achieve the central focus of the ministry to migrate the nation to a digital economy.

Muslim News’ findings revealed that the respected Islamic scholar who goes to work with his faith recorded unprecedented achievements, with top notch initiatives, including the recently held groundbreaking opening of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre in Abuja. Some of the successes are contained in a 2-in-1 investigation carried out by Muslim News’ Research team published on September 7 and 14, 2020, which was titled, “Dr. Pantami’s unquantifiable dedication, quest for a digital Nigeria (1 & 2)”

