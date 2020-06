Pantami: NCC’s strategic management plan’ll drive digital economy

Samson Akintaro

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that the new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020 to 2024 launched by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would be a pedestal to drive the implementation of the Federal Government’s digital economy vision.

Pantami stated this during the virtual launch of NCC’s five-year strategic plan in Abuja, which was attended by few invited officials from the Ministry, and other sister parastatals under the Ministry as well as critical stakeholders in the telecoms sector. According to the Minister, the launch of the SMP demonstrated the commission’s serious improvement in the performance matrix and its efforts in accelerating the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and the National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020 to 2025 of the Federal Government.

“I feel very excited about the fact that there is a serious improvement in the performance of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The launch of this SMP 2020 to 2024 is a clear indication of that. When a parastatal is performing, it will create an innovative idea on how to be more successful. When a parastatal is not performing, you will not hear anything on how to implement policies and come up with different strategies and plans,” he said.

Pantami stated that despite the enhanced performance of NCC, there is a need for the commission to redouble its efforts. “We need to challenge and ridicule our previous successes by setting new records through the implementation of this SMP 2020 to 2024. The NCC management must ensure effective implementation of this SMP,” he added.

Earlier, Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the SMP was the fulcrum that would aid the NCC in driving its telecom regulatory mandate in the fast-evolving telecoms industry, in the next five years.

He said it would serve as a roadmap for the future of the Nigerian telecoms sector, taking into consideration the current and emerging trends in the industry and the numerous expectations of the diverse stakeholders.

“The Federal Government’s economic diversification plans are focused on a robust digital economy, which will improve employment generation, as well as encourage innovation. This was prime in our minds during the formulation of the SMP. We have invested great time and effort in ensuring that this document is pragmatic, and I am very confident and excited in its completeness to successfully guide the commission in achieving the set objectives. We are committed to the implementation of this SMP,” the EVC said.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by Senator Obinna Agbo, lauded the commission for its exemplary performance and averred that the new SMP 2020 to 2024 would ensure the commission was on course to deliver on the mandate of the Federal Government for a digital economy. Distinguished Senator Tinubu wished the commission success in implementing the plan.

Speaking in the same vein, Deputy Director, Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management, Ms. Helen Obi, said the development of the new SMP for the next five years was initiated with the lapse of the previous one and it would help the commission to effectively harness its internal resources to deliver on expectations of its external stakeholders and the industry as a whole.

Like this: Like Loading...