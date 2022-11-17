Pantami, others call for technology revival in Nigeria

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patami, has said Nigeria as a matter of urgency needs to revive its technology for the development of the country. According to him, the government ought to pay more attention to reviving technology as it holds the key to the virile development of the country. Represented by Prof. Mohammed Bello, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Backbone, Pantami made the observation at the second annual general meeting of the Relevant Technology Old Students Association (RETOSA) in Jos. He explained that functional relevant technology education would impact the necessary skills on the people, adding that vocational training would address unemployment in the country.

“Technology remains the path way to sustainable development; it is the way for the digital transformation of people in the society. “Relevant technology mixed with Internet Information and Communications Technology (ICT) will move many out of poverty in Nigeria. ”Technology holds the key to sustainable development because it has the potential to fully transform our society,” he said.

The Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Haruna, attributed the dearth of professionals in construction industry and other critical sectors to the collapse of relevant technology education. “The deteriorating condition of relevant technology is reason we have incompetent opporworkforce in our building and construction sector, industries and even ministries responsible for service provision,” he said. Prof. Emmanuel Garba of the University of Jos, who spoke on the topic, ‘Reposition Relevant Technology Centres for Sustainable Economic Development: The Role of Stakeholders,’ said there was need for government to revive relevant technology education.

The don noted that a functional relevant technology would ensure capacity building that would in turn expedite the spate of growth and development in the society. Meanwhile, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau maintained that the state government had put modalities on ground to improve relevant technology education in the state, adding that it had approved the recruitment of more teachers for centres across the state. The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Benjamin Jang, said the government had constituted a board that would boost relevant technology in the state. Lalong added that government had mandated agencies, ministries and departments, including contractors, to panatronise the centres by buying their products to make them self-reliant.Similarly, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, represented by Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, said that his goverment had done a lot in terms of skills development. ”We have a functional incubation centre, skills acquisition centre and have not only renovated our technical colleges, but equipped them with modern facilities. ”We took these steps because we believe in skills development as a tool for national growth,” he said.

