Pantami: Reps to consider Elumelu’s motion if properly presented

The House of Representatives has said it will attend to the call for the resignation of the minister for communication and digital economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, when it is properly presented before it Recall that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had ruled Elumelu out of order on Wednesday when he attempted to raise the issue under matters of privilege. But spokesman for the House, Benjamin Kalu, is a statement yesterday night, said: “The House is aware of several publications on online and traditional media claiming that the speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila blocked a motion by the minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, purportedly demanding the resignation of the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami.

“This misrepresentation of facts for the sake of sensationalism has necessitated this statement of clarification. “For the avoidance of doubt, the House is guided by the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives (House Rules) in its operations and administration.”

