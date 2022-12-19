News

Pantami seeks partnership with W’Bank, Space X, others on digital economy

Adebayo The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Professor Isa Pantami, had meetings at Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (Space X) headquarters in Hawthorne, California, also at the World Bank Headquarters and another meeting with Google Corporation in a bid to strengthen partnerships for the development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The meetings with the World Bank and Google were held on the side- lines of the US-Africa Leaders’ Forum (USALF), which took place in Washington DC, United States of America, while the visit to Space X was a follow up to the events at the USALF.

Pantami was received at Space X by Samuel (Chad) Gibbs IV, the Vice President of Business Operations, on behalf of Elon Musk, Founder and CEO of Space X. At the visit, both parties discussed how Space X can expand its presence in Nigeria, following their entry into the Nigerian market through the Starlink broadband service.

 

