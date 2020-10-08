Pantami: Tech centre represents our vision for digital Nigeria

The Tech Experience Centre, an ambitious technology project aimed at bridging the gap to cutting-edge technology for millions of Nigerians, has been described as strategic to the Federal Government’s plan to build a digital Nigeria for all citizens. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, stated this while speaking at the formal unveiling of the Tech Experience Centre in Lagos.

The minister, who was the Special Guest of Honour, expressed delight with the project, even as he conveyed the feelings of President Muhammadu Buhari on the launch of the massive initiative. The centre houses a convergence of globally renowned tech giants such as Cisco, HP, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Zinox, Schneider Electric, Samsung, Apple and Bosch, among others, all under one roof to create an immersive experience of the latest technologies.

‘‘I am delighted to be here today to witness the commissioning of this landmark project. I am here to convey the regards of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been instrumental to the current drive of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy for the ICT sector to achieve a Digital Nigeria.

‘‘We are happy to see this huge technology initiative become a reality as it shows the private sector has bought into our visions for Nigeria. Achieving a Digital Nigeria is not the responsibility of government alone. The role of government is to come up with the right policies and create the enabling environment while the private sector also supports the efforts of the government.

“This Tech Experience Centre is very strategic to the seven pillars of our digital economy strategy which include: Digital Literacy and Skills Development; Service Infrastructure; Solid Infrastructure; Digital Services Promotion and Development; Soft Infrastructure; Digital Societies and Emerging Technologies and lastly Indigenous Content Development.

‘‘I wish to commend TD Africa and the Zinox Chairman, Dr Leo Stan Ekeh, for their efforts in birthing this Tech Experience Centre, which we are certain will create a huge opportunity for our youths and many other Nigerians,’’ he disclosed. Also speaking at the event, Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, commended the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government for their increased emphasis on the technology sector Ekeh, a serial digital entrepreneur, described the renaming of the Ministry of Communications by President Buhari with the addition of digital economy as a masterstroke, even as he heaped praises on Pantami for his sterling leadership.

The Zinox boss, who revealed that technology is the currency of new wealth in the 21st Century, said that the sector held the key to the future of Nigeria’s digital wealth. Consequently, he called on the Federal Government to empower the youth, especially in ICT, noting that Nigeria is the only place in the world where tech guys are among the poorest.

