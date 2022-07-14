Pantami unveils 2 books at emerging technologies forum

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, will today unveil two of his recent books at the Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Emerging Technologies, coordinated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The Forum will take place at the Sheraton Hotel, Maryland, Lagos, said Emerging technologies are playing a vital role in the development of digital economies around the globe.

The first book is titled: “Datafication of Society to Foster an Internet Economy” and the foreword was written by the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Mr. Houlin Zhao. Zhao has had a long distinguished career at the ITU and has served as the Secretary-General since 2014. The International Telecommunication Union is the oldest UN agency and is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for many matters related to information and communication technologies. The second book is titled: “Cybersecurity Initiatives for Securing a Country”, with the foreword written by the President of International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP), Prof. Mike Hinchey.

