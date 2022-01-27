Pantami unveils NIPOST’s debit card, 27 courier service vehicles

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami on Thursday unveiled the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Debit Card, Agency Banking platform and 27 courier service vehicles.

Pantami, who expressed pleasure that the once moribund NIPOST was becoming commercially viable, said the new development was in line with the digitization programme of the present administration.

He noted that the debit card and the agency banking platform was designed to deepen financial inclusion in the country.

We are in the process of digital transformation; transformation will not be possible without digitalization.

“What we are doing today is to ensure that NIPOST is digitalized so that they will deliver on their mandate by Law.

“NIPOST’s Debit card, we are not agitating that it must replace our other debit cards but rather an alternative banking platform. Most importantly this service can be used online and offline. It is complementary and provides other alternatives, particularly to the people living in unobserved and underserved environments.

“NIPOST exists in so many places where other banks will not exist in Nigeria, because the service is in every local government. We want to leverage on that, and ensure we use NIGCOMSAT to provide internet connectivity all over the country in places where there are no ATM machines and banks, and that will be an alternative for the underserved communities.

“There are many economic impacts, because when you simplify financial transactions for citizens, you enable them to spend more at the comfort of their homes. Financial transactions have been increasing globally, and these transactions leverage digital technologies to do.

“In the case of the presentation, it was mentioned that POS (Point of Services) cost over N6 trillion in Nigeria. If there is no POS this will not be possible, there is no doubt it has many impacts on us and allows citizens to be at the comfort of their villages to do financial transactions.”

