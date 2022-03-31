Pantami: Why Africa needs cyber defence strategy

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has challenged African countries to come up with cyber defence strategies to mitigate the impact of cyber attacks raging globally. According to him, this has also become expedient to minimise economic losses to cyberattacks, which has been projected to hit $5.2 trillion globally by 2023. Delivering a paper titled: ‘Keeping Cybersecurity at the Forefront of Digital Business’ at the GISEC Global Africa Programme, Pantami said cyberattacks were now growing at a rapid rate with more malware being launched than ever before.

Quoting the Chief Technologist – Security and Privacy for Personal Systems for HP, he said: “A new piece of malware is released every day within 4.2 seconds. One of the problems that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) face is how to combat the sheer volume of malware bombarding us.” He added that cybercrime was one of the challenges resulting from the internet and is a great threat to the global economy. According to him, cybersecurity ventures expects global cybercrime costs to grow by 15 per cent per year over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015.

He said this represented the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history and is one of the greatest risks against the drive for innovation and investment, adding that it is exponentially larger than the damage inflicted from natural disasters in a year and more profitable than the most traded commodities across the globe.

“Furthermore, the Africa Center for Strategies, in a 2021 Report, stated that Africa faced a growing 100,000-person shortfall in certified cybersecurity professionals. This is one of the reasons why I have been advocating for the grooming of cybersecurity professionals in Nigeria and Africa,” he said. While noting that there is growing global interest in the African tech space and for good reason, he said Africa was the fastest-growing continent, with the youngest population, largest single free trade zone valued at about $3 Trillion, through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“In addition to this, there is a rapid growth in the tech ecosystem; prior to 2015, there was very little Venture Capital flowing into the continent but, according to Techcrunch, since 2015, there has been a 40 per cent average growth rate of Venture Capital funds into the continent. This is remarkable and points to the fact that the world sees great potential in the tech sector of Africa. “In addition to this, leading tech companies are paying greater attention to Africa than they have paid since they were established. In fact, the CEO of Microsoft recently referred to Africa as Tech’s Investment Destination. As such, there is an urgent need to fortify our cyber defence if we do not want our digital transformation efforts to accelerate the breaching of our cyberspace. Indeed, we have to keep cybersecurity at the forefront of digital business on the continent,” he said.

Drawing comparisons between cybercrime and physical crime, Pantami noted that in the case of physical crime, criminals needed to gain physical access and this usually provides clear evidence of its impact. Such evidence, he said, could be broken doors, as well as forensic evidence like fingerprints and fibres. “Physical proximity is not required in cybercrime and attackers may be thousands of kilometers away, not even requiring a visa to travel to the location where they cause harm. The detection of cybercrime is usually less conspicuous than physical crime,” he said.

