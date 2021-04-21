Pantami’s public apology over past preachings, enough – Tanko Yakassai

Mohammed Kabir, Kano

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, has risen in defence of Isa-Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy saying his apology over past on Boko Haram and Osama bin Laden should be enough to keep him in his job.

A number of Nigerians are insisting that he should either resign or be fired over the remarks considered to be incendiary.

The Second Republic politician said in Kano on Tuesday that the minister’s public apology and expression of regret over his past religious utterances should be seen as a enough atonement.

In a series of reports, complete with audio-graphic accomplishments, a publication, ‘Peoples Gazzette’ had unearthed a number of Islamic sermons delivered years ago by Pantami, indicating sympathy for Osama bin Laden and defending terror sect Boko Haram sect.

But speaking with reporters in Kano, Yakassai, however, insisted that those who were pushing for his resignation were not coming out clean to Nigerians adding that: “I think that his public apology should be enough.”

Speaking further he said: “The people who are bent on pursuing him, even after he had apologized for these remarks, are certainly engaged in the pursuit of something else…maybe a witch hunt!”

“When someone admits his mistake and in addition to that, apologies for that mistake, I think that that should be enough.

“Even if he resigns, does it change any thing? Would his resignation change what he said and uttered in the past? Every religion accepts apology and repentance,” Yakassai, noted while adding that: “Everyone of us must have made mistakes while we were growing up.”

Yakassai argued that if everyone was to be held responsible for his past mistakes, then no one is guiltless, saying that as people grow up, they gain new insights about life, refine their life-ways and discard some of their old beliefs and positions.

Yakassai said he was convinced that Pantami had truly repented from his past sympathies while adding that those who were still doubtful of his transfiguration should wait to see if he still held those positions or would go back them, before they could attack him.

He encouraged Nigerians, especially young persons, to be mindful of their public utterances so as not be haunted by these remarks in the future.

Like this: Like Loading...