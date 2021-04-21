News

Pantami’s public apology over past preachings, enough – Tanko Yakassai

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mohammed Kabir,  Kano

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, has risen in defence of Isa-Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy saying his apology over past on Boko Haram and Osama bin Laden should be enough to keep him in his job.
A number of Nigerians are insisting that he should either resign or be fired over the remarks considered to be incendiary.
The Second Republic politician said in Kano on Tuesday that the minister’s public apology and expression of regret over his past religious utterances should be seen as a enough atonement.
In a series of reports, complete with audio-graphic accomplishments, a publication, ‘Peoples Gazzette’ had unearthed a number of Islamic sermons delivered years ago by Pantami, indicating sympathy for Osama bin Laden and defending terror sect Boko Haram sect.
But speaking with reporters in Kano, Yakassai, however, insisted that those who were pushing for his resignation were not coming out clean to Nigerians adding that: “I think that his public apology should be enough.”
Speaking further he said: “The people who are bent on pursuing him, even after he had apologized for these remarks, are certainly engaged in the pursuit of something else…maybe a witch hunt!”
“When someone admits his mistake and in addition to that, apologies for that mistake, I think that that should be enough.
“Even if he resigns, does it change any thing? Would his resignation change what he said and uttered in the past? Every religion accepts apology and repentance,” Yakassai, noted while adding that: “Everyone of us must have made mistakes while we were growing up.”
Yakassai argued that if everyone was to be held responsible for his past mistakes, then no one is guiltless, saying that as people grow up, they gain new insights about life, refine their life-ways and discard some of their old beliefs and positions.
Yakassai said he was convinced that Pantami had truly repented from his past sympathies while adding that those who were still doubtful of his transfiguration should wait to see if he still held those positions or would go back them, before they could attack him.
He encouraged Nigerians, especially young persons, to be mindful of their public utterances so as not be haunted by these remarks in the future.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

How abducted lady tricked her captors into police net

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A kidnapped victim, Mrs. Maris Ibe, has successfully outwitted her captors and walked them into a police net at Asaba, the Delta State capital. The woman, after she was abducted, pretended to understand and supported her captors’ reasons for taking to the crime. Although the kidnappers, Sunday Chukwu, 28, married with a child, and Chidokwe […]
News

Govs to IGP: SWAT not necessary now

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Governors of the 36 states of the country have told the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to put his planned creation of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, as replacement for the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), on hold. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, took a briefing from the IGP on […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Why we shutdown Eti- Osa Isolation Centre-Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has explained that the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre was shut because its patients were evacuated to a more expansive isolation centre in Anthony area of the state.   According to the governor, apart from the Eti-Osa isolation Centre which was shut on Friday July 30, there was plan to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica