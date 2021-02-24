PAP adopts hands-on model for empowerment

The Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP) has launchedanewmodel of empowerment thatwouldtransformdelegatesintoskilledentrepreneurs and/or employable citizens contributing meaningfully to the economy of the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

PAP Interim Administrator, Milland Dixon Dikio, announced this in a statement on Monday, describing it as an end-to-end empowerment model. The statement said PAP would partner with organisations that were ready and capable of training its delegates, employing successful trainees and mentoring them to achieve post-training proficiency.

Thereafter, they would be encouraged to branch out or own subsidiaries of the parent company.

The catch was that since the delegates were potential employees, they would be well trained to fit into the company offering the training. Those who do not make it would have themselves to blame for a missed opportunity.

According to Dikio, this would curb multiplicity of the same kind of empowerment and substandard empowerment packages that were not in line with the vision for the Amnesty Programme. “Wehavedesignedaholistichighqualityempowerment package that will reduce delegates’ dependence on monthly stipends.

“We cannot continue to say we are empowering our delegates and they cannot boast of anything to do or even find suitable jobs that suit the skills they have learnt.

“This is the model that is used by most businesses and organisations in the South- East and this has proven to be highly successful and effective.”

The statement further explained that vendors who wish to start their training and empowerment programmes for beneficiaries must obtain a letter of approval before commencement.

Like this: Like Loading...