PAP assembles experts to train exagitators on effective communications

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has assembled experts to train ex-agitators and members of its Strategic Communication Committee (SCC) on skills required to change negative public perception about the Niger Delta region. A certified consultant in human behaviour, Collins Nwosu; a business improvement and communication coach, Barbara Lawrence and a Public Relations expert and journalist, Muyiwa Akintunde, were on Monday named as lead facilitators for the second edition of PAP’s workshop for SCC members. The Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), who mandated the programme’s communications consultant, First Media Network Limited, to organise the training, said the workshop was scheduled for August 2 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, and designed to ensure that the committee is well-prepared for its tasks. Dikio said: “The goal of this training is to ensure constant communication and improved relations across board, particularly as it concerns the need to change the negative public perception about the region with a view to securing the much-needed peace and economic development in the Niger Delta. “It is imperative to give people the tools needed to succeed which is the reason for this training. We are ensuring that they are adequately equipped to help change the narrative about the Niger Delta region.”
