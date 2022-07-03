PAP cancels firm’s contract over breach of agreement

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) on Sunday said it has cancelled contracts it awarded to a firm, Express Concern International (ECN), for breaching the terms of the contract.

PAP, in a statement signed by Neotabase Egbe, the special Adviser (Media) to the Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), said that the termination followed an allegation by a group, Concerned Indigenes of Oil Mineral Producing States Forum (CIOMPSF), that the company allegedly diverted funds it received from PAP.

He said the amnesty office had also activated its internal mechanism to retrieve the money it paid to the firm through a performance bond provided by the company adding that before the group issued its statement, PAP had terminated the contracts of the defaulting firm.

While acknowledging the interests shown by various stakeholders in the affairs of PAP, Egbe explained that under Dikio each job awarded by PAP was secured by a performance bond provided by the benefitting firm that enabled the amnesty office recover its money in an event of default by a contractor.