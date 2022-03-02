PAP not owing any scholarship student, says Dikio

The Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd), has declared that the office was not owing any scholarship student anywhere. This is coming on the heels of a claim made by the President of the Ijaw Peoples Association (IPA), Francis Akpanari, in Great Britain and Ireland, that the programme was not living up to its financial obligations to some scholarship students.

PAP in a statement yesterday signed by its Special Adviser (Media), to Dikio, Neotaobase Egbe, said PAP was not owing any of its scholarship students insisting that it was up to date with all payments. Egbe said it was unfortunate that Akpanari would make a blanket statement without verifying the facts on ground and appealed to members of the public to ignore him.

He explained that since the emergence of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, as the interim administrator, there had not been any complaints from students and their schools about school fees and intraining allowances. The statement reads: “PAP is challenging anyone with contrary opinion to come forward with facts of bonafide amnesty students owed by the amnesty office. “The PAP unequivocally states that the school fees and in-training allowances of all bonafide beneficiaries of the PAP scholarship scheme are up to March 2022.

