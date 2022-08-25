PAP seeks implementation of NDSP in N’Delta

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has called on the Federal Government to implement the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme (NDSP). This, he said, if done, will stop the resurgence of militancy in the region and guarantee permanent peace in the area.

He described the NDSP as a proactive vehicle designed to keep youngsters between 12 and 18 years away from armed struggle, militancy and other violent crimes. Dikio, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, spoke when he visited the palace of His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperou, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State. He said the Federal Government should consider the NDSP as a smart and cost effective measure to ensure uninterrupted development of Niger Delta and to safeguard the future of young people in the region. Explaining the motive of NDSP, Dikio said: “We want to create what we call the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme because the current programme is only focused on the rehabilitation of the 30,000 registered ex-agitators who responded to the declaration of amnesty.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...