News

PAP seeks implementation of NDSP in N’Delta

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has called on the Federal Government to implement the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme (NDSP). This, he said, if done, will stop the resurgence of militancy in the region and guarantee permanent peace in the area.

He described the NDSP as a proactive vehicle designed to keep youngsters between 12 and 18 years away from armed struggle, militancy and other violent crimes. Dikio, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, spoke when he visited the palace of His Royal Majesty, Felix Mujakperou, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State. He said the Federal Government should consider the NDSP as a smart and cost effective measure to ensure uninterrupted development of Niger Delta and to safeguard the future of young people in the region. Explaining the motive of NDSP, Dikio said: “We want to create what we call the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme because the current programme is only focused on the rehabilitation of the 30,000 registered ex-agitators who responded to the declaration of amnesty.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria is giant of Africa with clay feet –Sanusi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Former Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has described Nigeria as a giant of Africa with clay feet, saying other Africa countries like Ghana, Senegal and Kenya are better placed economically than Nigeria. Malam Sanusi spoke on the second day of the ongoing Kaduna Economic and Investment summit (KADINVEST) 6.0 on Friday. Speaking on […]
News Top Stories

Gbajabiamila, Wase rejoice with Nigerians, call for renewed hope

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Nigerians for marking the end of the year 2021 peacefully and ushering in the New Year in high spirits.   The speaker said though 2021 was tough in view of the challenges that the citizens grappled with, including the effects of the […]
News

Ohanaeze Youths support Umahi’s carpet-crossing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) said the recent defection of the Ebonyi State Governor from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) isO a YstCep i nin a t hseta rtiegmhte dnitr ebcyt itohne.   President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro; Deputy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica