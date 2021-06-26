News

PAP to sponsor education of exceptional students of BMU, says Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Mlland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has promised that all exceptional students of Bayelsa Medical University will be empowered by PAP to further their studies in line with the comparative advantage of the Niger Delta region. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa when he led delegates of PAP to tour the facilities in the University, Dikio also disclosed that the selection process for the PAP’s scholarship scheme must be based on merit. He explained that the beneficiaries of the scheme must compete for placements in the best universities, describing scholarship as a privilege and not a right. The amnesty boss said the tour was designed to assess the capacity of the institution to train some beneficiaries of PAP as health professionals.

He said that part of the objectives of such training was to bridge the manpower gap in the health sector of the Niger Delta. He said: “We are here today as part of our partnership and strategic linkages with institutions of learning across the country and beyond, to meet with the vice-chancellor and his team at the Bayelsa Medical University to assess the institution’s capacity and capabilities to train some of our beneficiaries as medical professionals. “Indeed, we are determined to train some of our beneficiaries in this sector, who are capable of being employed in careers in the di-verse field of medical science to bridge the manpower gap in the region.”

Speaking to some of the beneficiaries of the scheme in the school, he advised them to strive for excellence in their chosen careers, and to aim for extraordinary successes instead of settling for ordinary achievements in their professions. “I would like you to have a better understanding of scholarship. Scholarship is a privilege and one to be optimally used. Scholarship priority will be given to beneficiaries in courses with comparative advantage to the region.” In his welcome address, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu, the vice Chancellor of the University thanked the PAP helmsman for the visit and assured him of the institution’s readiness to provide its students with modern medical knowledge and skills to give them an edge over other graduates in the labour market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t drag us into Pantami controversy, Northern govs warn group

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warn a shadow group to desist from a plan smear campaign against the Forum as well as its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State Barr. Simon Lalong. Chairman of the Forum in a press statement signed and issued on Saturday in Jos by his […]
News

COVID-19: Millions of AstraZeneca doses head to Mexico under Latin America plan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexico will receive some 4 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that could help Latin America fight the virus more quickly. An air cargo of around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was […]
News Top Stories

Reps hail Buhari for signing Nigeria Police Act, 2020

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 Sponsor of the bill and chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Navy, Yusuf Gadgi, who gave the commendation, said the Act will no doubt promote intense security in states across the federation. Gagdi, who represents Kanam/Pankshin/ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica