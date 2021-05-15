PAP: We’re determined to work with stakeholders to achieve our mandate

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) at the weekend said that he was determined to work with all committed stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to refocus the Programme to its original mandate of development and security.

The Interim Administrator also declared that the era of servicing contractors and their cronies are gone for good adding that the PAP will no longer patronize contractors at the expense of the real owners of the programme which are the ex-agitators.

He decried the existing situation which allows contractors to gulp 85 percent of all funds accrued to the PAP, while those the programme was instituted for are left with the remaining fraction, which he lamented is hardly enough for training and empowering them.

Speaking in Yenagoa when he had a meeting with the leadership of the first phase of PAP, he said that he would no longer fund the scholarship of students in areas that are not of comparative advantage to the region.

Dikio said: “The PAP programme will go nowhere if these other agencies of government fail to play their roles. That’s why we are collaborating with all of these agencies and I am happy to report that some of these agencies have appointed key Laision Officers to work with us.”

Responding, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State of House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere applauded the Interim Administrator for his focused leadership since his assumption of office.

