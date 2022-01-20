Business

PAPSS critical to intra-Africa trade – Ecobank MD

Managing Director/ Regional E x e c u t i v e , Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has described the recentlylaunched Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) as a critical enabler for intra-African trade. Akinwuntan, who spoke on Arise TV on the launch of the payment settlement system regulatory framework, emphasised that the new payment method will serve as a backbone through which all the countries in Africa are able to actualise transactions done within the free trade area, adding that it will also create employment, wealth and deliver values to exporters on the continent.

“This common payment platform will enable Africa to move intra trade from the current 16 per cent, representing $70 billion to the range of 50 to 55 per cent in the next two to three years. “This is huge because we could be talking about $300 billion dollars intra- African trade close to 15 per cent of Africa’s GDP. Besides, PAPSS will also eliminate payment delays, third party currencies, as well as benefit households, small businesses and financial institutions. “This is positive developments for intra Africa trade. It is a step in the right direction. It will promote cross border trade for African exporters, liberalise payments and will deliver payment that delivers value. Africa is here for real business. Africa is ready. Let’s go for it,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

