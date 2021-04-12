Papyrus Digital Solutions engages CEO

The immediate past General Manager, Brands and Communications, MTN, Richard Iweanoge, has been appointed as the CEO of Papyrus Digital Solutions Limited.

In a brief chat with New Telegraph newspaper, Richard who rose to the post of General Manager, Brands and communications of the telecommunications giant a few years back, admitted that he was excited about the opportunity to drive the visions of Papyrus Digital Solutions limited.

“I am super excited to join this young dynamic team to help push their vision of enabling sales managers make informed decisions through insights and data gathered from the field sales teams as they engage customers in the field through automation of the process of their engagement to the end point of every visit they make.

“Having been a sales manager for years in my career, I can see clearly the importance of field force automation and management. I intend to bring that wealth of experience in pushing this mission as CEO and take the organization to the next level.

“I have already done a review of their product which you can check out at fieldmaxpro.com and I believe it rivals the best from anywhere in the world,” he said.

Papyrus Digital Solutions Ltd, is a digital solutions provider focused on field force automation systems for managing sales teams, distribution channels, sales, inventory management and in-store sales activities.

