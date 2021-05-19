Sports

Para-athletics boss hails minister as Team Nigeria shines in Switzerland

The President of the Para-Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Amobi Chikwendu, has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, for ensuring that Nigeria’s para-athletes participated at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games qualifiers which took place in Notwil, Switzerland. Team Nigeria was the cynosure of all eyes at the tournament in Switzerland as they claimed 11gold medals at the event. Our correspondent learnt that the country’s athletes still won five silver medals at the championships.

Amobi, who hailed the athletes for the exploits, reserved special praise for the minister who he described as a father who provides equal opportunities to all his children without discrimination. “We are proud of the achievement of our athletes in Switzerland; they really made the country proud. However, this would not have been possible if not for the support we got from the minister. He is a father indeed,” he said. Flora Ugwunwa led the medal haul with three gold medals while Chizuru Nwaozuzu, Eucharia Iyiazi, Onyegbule Lovina, Ahiaukwu Joy, Lauritta Onye, Amon Abraham, and Edosomwan Osahon accounted for the rest of the gold medals.

