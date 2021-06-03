Paracetamol use during pregnancy increases autism risk

Researchers in Spain have found that a mother’s use of paracetamol during pregnancy is associated with symptoms of autism in children and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These are the outcome of a new study published in the ‘European Journal of Epidemiology’. ADHD is a mental health disorder that can cause above-normal levels of hyperactive and impulsive behaviours. People with ADHD may also have trouble focusing their attention on a single task or sitting still for long periods of time. On its part, ASC is a lifelong developmental condition that can affect the way that people communicate and their social skills. The researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) have determined that symptoms of ADHD and autism spectrum conditions (ASC) are connected to the use of paracetamol during pregnancy.

In the epidemiological study which analysed over 70,000 children in six European cohorts, the researchers looked at data for 73,881 children, containing details of prenatal or postnatal exposure to paracetamol, at least one symptom of ASC or ADHD, and main covariates. Depending on the cohort, 14 per cent to 56 per cent of the mothers reported taking paracetamol while pregnant, reported the ‘H HEALTH EUROPA Quarterly’. The study found that children exposed to paracetamol before birth were 19 per cent more likely to develop ASC symptoms and 21 per cent more likely to develop ADHD symptoms than children who were not exposed. The advice currently from the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom (UK) is that paracetamol is safe to take during pregnancy and when breastfeeding.

The lead author of the study Sílvia Alemany and ISGlobal researcher, explained: “Our findings are consistent with previous research. We also found that prenatal exposure to paracetamol affects boys and girls in a similar way, as we observed practically no differences.”

